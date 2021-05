Mamata Banerjee to take oath as West Bengal CM on 5th May

All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on 5th May.

This will be her third tenure as the state's head.

The announcement was made by senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on May 03.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC have won the state assembly elections with majority by winning 213 of 294 seats.