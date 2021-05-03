COVID aid from Italy arrives in India

A flight from Italy, carrying 1 oxygen generating plant and 20 ventilators arrived in India on May 03.

Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo De Luca said, "We're going to deliver an oxygen production machine to a hospital in Noida.

It'll provide oxygen to 100 patients at one time and to thousands in the days to come.

We are trying to collect other supplies including ventilators; there were ventilators in this flight as well.

Italian companies operating in India are helping the Indian government in the production of oxygen."