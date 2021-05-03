Caitlyn Jenner Opposes Trans Girls in Sports

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jenner said trans girls competing in sports is "a question of fairness.".

Her comments were in support of a bill that would prohibit trans individuals from competing on teams that match their gender identity.

That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school.

, Caitlyn Jenner, via TMZ.

It just isn't fair.

And we have to protect girls' sports in our schools, Caitlyn Jenner, via TMZ.

Jenner's comments were immediately criticized by many in the LGBTQ+ community.

The reality star, who recently announced her intention to run for governor of California, later reiterated her stance