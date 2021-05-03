US Unlikely to Reach Herd Immunity, According to Experts

As daily vaccination rates decline, experts now predict the United States will not reach a point ... ... where enough Americans are protected from the virus to eliminate the pathogen.

New variants are spreading too quickly and the vaccinations are proceeding too slowly for herd immunity to be reached anytime soon, if ever.

Scientists and public health experts instead believe that the virus will continue to circulate on a more manageable level.

The continuation of immunizations is still crucial to getting severe infections under control.

The virus is unlikely to go away.

But we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.

, Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia, via ‘The New York Times’