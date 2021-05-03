Raab speaks of ‘like-minded countries’ after G7 meeting with US counterpart

Dominic Raab said there is a shift towards “like-minded countries” working more closely together after holding face-to-face talks with Joe Biden’s secretary of state ahead of discussions between G7 foreign ministers in the UK.The Foreign Secretary said there was an increasing demand for countries which shared the same values, such as the countries of the G7 and invited guests, to work together, in the face of hostile states like Russia and China.