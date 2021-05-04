HALSTON Trailer (2021) - Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, Krysta Rodriguez

HALSTON Season 1 Trailer (2021) - The limited series HALSTON follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80s New York -- until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset... the name Halston itself.

Directed by Daniel Minahan starring Ewan McGregor, Bill Pullman, Krysta Rodriguez, Rebecca Davan, Vera Farmiga, David Pittu, Rory Culkin, Sullivan Jones, Gianfranco Rodriguez, Kelly Bishop, Maxim Swinton release date May 14, 2021 (on Netflix)