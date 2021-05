IAF aircraft carrying 450 oxygen cylinders from UK lands in Chennai

Amid acute oxygen shortage during second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 450 oxygen cylinders from UK landed in Chennai on May 04.

The oxygen cylinders are being gifted by British Oxygen Company (BOC) to Indian Red Cross Society.

Each oxygen cylinder has the capacity of 46.6 litres.

Another consignment of 450 oxygen cylindasers is likely to reach Delhi today.