Smelliville Movie

Smelliville Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the stinky town of Smelliville a kid named Max hopes to solve the town’s odor problem.

When he meets a new family in town — the Ogglies — life starts to get... funky.

The Ogglies live at the dump and are green, garbage-eating, good-natured creatures; a perfect solution to help regulate the overwhelming amount of garbage in the town.

But when a unscrupulous contractor plans to build a wellness temple on the dump, the Ogglies realize they may be forced to leave Smelliville for good.

Together Max, his best friend Lotta, and the Ogglies must hatch a plan to save their new home.

Director Jens Møller, Toby Genkel Writers Toby Genkel, John Chambers Actors Tatayanna Mitchell, Erik Rivera, Gina Brillon, Benjamin Young, Lily Held Genre Family Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes