IPL gets suspended after SRH player tests Covid positive | Oneindia News

The Indian Premier League is suspended for the time being after a player from the Sunrisers Hyderabad test Covid positive.

The Monday match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was the first match that got postponed when two of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested Covid positive.

