Hong Kong leader eyes 'fake news' laws

The legislation will tackle "misinformation, hatred, and lies." Speaking at the weekly press conference Lam gave no timeline for the drafting process, but said the government was looking into other countries' approaches: "The fake news law needs a lot of research, especially how overseas governments are tackling those increasingly worrying trends of spreading inaccurate information." But the announcement has been met with concern that this may be the latest turning of the screws, cracking down on media freedom in the global financial hub.

This week Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK announced reporter Nabela Qoser, known for her hard-hitting questions for Lam, would not have her contract renewed.

The network also began removing some of its archives from its YouTube and social media channelS, prompting online activists to quickly back up the content.

Last month RTHK journalist Bao Choy was found guilty on improperly accessing public records when investigating a mob attack on pro-democracy protesters in 2019.

The case has fuled concern in Hong Kong, which has become increasingly authoritarian after a sweeping national security law imposed last year.