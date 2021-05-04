Authorities in Madhya Pradesh, central India, forced locals who flouting the COVID-19 curfew to perform squats in the streets.
Indian authorities force COVID-19 flouters to do squats in streets as punishment
Footage from May 2 shows a group of residents squatting in a street in Depalpur.
The officials also made the flouters walk along the road in an uncomfortable squat position.