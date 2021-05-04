Greece reopens bars and restaurants after six-month COVID-19 closure

Greek authorities have reopened bars and restaurants which were closed in November of 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Greece allowed restaurants and bars to open from Monday (May 3) as the government took further steps towards easing lockdown measures ahead of the start of the tourist season.

Businesses are allowed to seat up to six customers outdoors with distanced tables.