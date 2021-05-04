Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Top 10 Movies That Critics and Fans Did Not Agree On

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:41s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Movies That Critics and Fans Did Not Agree On
Top 10 Movies That Critics and Fans Did Not Agree On

This just in: you can't please everybody.

For this list, we’ll be looking at movies with major discrepancies between critic and general audience reception.

This just in: you can't please everybody.

For this list, we’ll be looking at movies with major discrepancies between critic and general audience reception.

Our countdown includes “The Witch”, "Venom", “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage