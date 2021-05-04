Meghan to release children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie
The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.Meghan’s debut publication for youngsters is called The Bench and is about the special bond between a father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes, Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Children’s UK announced.