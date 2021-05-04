Meghan to release children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie

The Duchess of Sussex has written a children’s book inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.Meghan’s debut publication for youngsters is called The Bench and is about the special bond between a father and son — as seen through a mother’s eyes, Puffin, an imprint of Penguin Random House Children’s UK announced.
Andrew Morton Says Princess Diana Would Be 'Disappointed' By Prince Harry's Exit From Royal Family
ETCanada
English journalist and author Andrew Morton details his new book 'Elizabeth & Margaret: The Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters',..