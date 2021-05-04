Ruthie Henshall: Families should have right to visit loved ones in care homes

Actress Ruthie Henshall, whose 87-year-old mother is in a care home, delivers a petition to ministers in Westminster calling for the relatives of care home residents to be given essential caregiver status by law.

She was joined my the MP and Shadow minister for social care Liz Kendall.

It comes as residents leaving their home to go for a walk or to visit a loved one’s garden will no longer have to isolate for two weeks on their return.

The Department of Health and Social Care moved the requirement for outdoor, “low risk” visits after being threatened with legal action by the charity John’s Campaign.However, West End star Henshall said this does not go far enough.

She will deliver a petition signed by more than 300,000 people to Westminster today