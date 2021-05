Drone Footage Shows San Antonio, Texas, Covered in Snow

This drone footage shows winter conditions in San Antonio, TX, on February 15 — the coldest day in the city in 30 years, per the NWS.

As many as 4M+ Texans were without power on Tuesday as a result of uncharacteristically extreme winter conditions.

For more world news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Texas #WinterStorm #SanAntonio #News #NowThis