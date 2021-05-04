Pep Guardiola salutes ‘incredible’ players after reaching Champions League final

Pep Guardiola saluted his “incredible” players after Manchester City produced a superb performance to reach their first Champions League final.Riyad Mahrez struck in each half as the Premier League leaders beat French champions Paris St Germain 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium to complete a 4-1 aggregate success in their semi-final.