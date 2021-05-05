High on the Hog How African American Cuisine Transformed America Season 1

High on the Hog How African American Cuisine Transformed America Season 1 Trailer HD - Food, community, culture, resiliency.

Based on Jessica B.

Harris’ award-winning book, High On The Hog traces the moving story of a people's survival and triumph via the food that has knit generations together and helped define the American kitchen.

From Gumbo to fried chicken, our culinary journey stretches from Africa to enslavement, to the Harlem Renaissance, up to our present-day; we celebrate the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people.

This is not just an African American story; it’s an American story.

A feast for all the senses.