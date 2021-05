John, Priyanka, Sonu Sood, Anushka, Sonam Come Together To Fight Covid 19 Crisis

Several Bollywood stars have stepped up to help India's Covid 19 Crisis.

Stars like Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra shared emotional messages via a video to tell fans that they are in it too and are helping out amplifying resources through various means.

Watch the video