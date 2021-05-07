Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start fundraiser for Covid relief, share video

Actor Anushka Sharma & her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared a video on Instagram.

The couple have started a fundraiser together, to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India.

“Hi guys, things have been very tough for India as we fight the pandemic and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this.

We are grateful to all the people who have been fighting the pandemic day in and day out for us.

Their dedication is appreciable.

Now, they need our support and we need to stand by them.

So, Anushka and I have started a fund raiser at Keto to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

We request you all to join this initiative and donate.

Every little bit makes a difference.

To our family, friends and fans, this is the time to stand together and move ahead.

We will overcome this crisis together.

We will also emerge victorious if we fight this battle together.

Stay safe, Jai Hind,” Anushka and Virat said.

The couple is aiming to raise ₹7 crore, they have also donated ₹2 crore to the cause.

Actor Priyanka Chopra & her singer husband Nick Jonas also started a fundraiser last week.

Priyanka & Nick have collected ₹6.6 crore as Covid relief for India so far.

Other actors including Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone are also doing their bit.