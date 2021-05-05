Such atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making exit: Suvendu Adhikari on WB violence

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on May 05 said that the situation in West Bengal is very serious and such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit.

"At that time Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats.

There was political violence in some areas.

This time, it is happening across the state.

People of a particular community are being attacked.

As Nadda ji said, the situation is similar to what happened at the time of partition," said Adhikari when asked about the post-poll violence in the state.