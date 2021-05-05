Conan O’Brien Announces Final Date for His TBS Talk Show

The talk show host confirmed that his show, ‘Conan,’ will officially end its 11-year run at TBS on June 24.

O’Brien and WarnerMedia announced last year that the star would transition into developing a new show for HBO Max.

I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, Conan O’Brien, via announcement.

And I look forward to a free subscription, Conan O’Brien, via announcement.

The new show will not be in the traditional talk-show format, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

O’Brien will also continue producing ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials for TBS