Conan O’Brien Announces Final Date for His TBS Talk Show.
The talk show host confirmed that his show, ‘Conan,’ will officially end its 11-year run at TBS on June 24.
O’Brien and WarnerMedia announced last year that the star would transition into developing a new show for HBO Max.
I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, Conan O’Brien, via announcement.
And I look forward to a free subscription, Conan O’Brien, via announcement.
The new show will not be in the traditional talk-show format, with a premiere date yet to be announced.
.
O’Brien will also continue producing ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials for TBS