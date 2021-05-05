Pfizer To File for Full FDA Approval of Its COVID-19 Vaccine at the End of May

The announcement was made on May 4.

Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine, similar to that of the flu vaccines, is a likely outcome, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, via earnings call.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA on Dec.

11, 2020.

If it receives full authorization, Pfizer will be able to take the vaccine directly to consumers.

The shot would also be permitted to stay on the market once the pandemic is over.

Additionally, Pfizer intends to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization for a booster shot of its vaccine.

According to 'The New York Times,' the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will also likely be authorized for 12- to 15-year-olds within the next week