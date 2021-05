Starmer to take responsibility no matter election outcome

Labour leader Keir Starmer says he would "take full responsibility" whatever the results of the local elections on 6 May.

He adds the party is "fighting for every vote", is in "good spirits" about the vote tomorrow.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn