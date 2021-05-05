Japanese town spends coronavirus relief money on giant squid statue

A Japanese coastal town has spent 25 million yen (£164,000) of government coronavirus relief money on a giant squid statue with hopes that promoting its local seafood specialty will boost tourism, local media reported.Video and images of the giant squid, complete with its own sign reading "Squid Station," have gone viral across social media.The statue has raised some eyebrows among locals who have said the money might have been better spent on medical workers and nursing care services.