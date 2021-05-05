Massive vaccination campaign set to get underway at Lyon football stadium

A massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to get underway at the stadium of French football team Olympique Lyonnais.

Officials from the club were joined today (May 5) at Groupama Stadium by regional politicians to launch the vaccination drive which is to take place over the next three days.

Footage showed the president of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, Laurent Wauquiez, and the president of Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas, discussing the plans with firefighters and other officials who are involved in the campaign.