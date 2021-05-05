SNP should stand aside for Labour if they cannot handle crises, says former PM

If the SNP could not solve problems in Scotland over the past 14 years, they should stand aside for the Labour Party, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Speaking at a drive-in rally of supporters in Glasgow, Mr Brown talked up new Labour leader Anas Sarwar while urging voters to turn out for the party on Thursday.The former prime minister pointed to what he described as failings of the Scottish Government in employment, healthcare and education as reasons to vote for Scottish Labour, whom polls predict will still be in third place come next week.