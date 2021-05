Brad Makes Fermented Peanut Butter & Jelly

It's Alive with Brad Leone is back for episode 82 and this time he's making fermented peanut butter & jelly sandwiches.

This nut butter uses both peanuts and pecans that ya roast in the oven first.

But be advised: don't go walking Hank the dog while they're in the oven, because they'll go from nice, fragrant and beautiful to scorched real fast.

The jelly is a raspberry, blackberry and blueberry mix that you ferment until they're good and rotten (in a safe way).