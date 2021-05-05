Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt protest by Manchester United fans went ‘too far’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated the need for supporters to be heard but the Manchester United manager felt the anti-Glazer protest that forced Sunday’s clash against Liverpool to be called off went “too far”.Having controversially taken over at United in 2005, the already despised owners’ botched attempt to join the breakaway European Super League brought anger against them to a new level.