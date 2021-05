Rag'n'Bone Man On Teaming Up With P!nk

It's been four years since Rag'n'Bone Man won for British Breakthrough Act at the 2017 Brit Awards after his debut album 'Human' topped the charts.

Now, the singer-songwriter has teamed up with P!nk on his new song "Anywhere Away From Here" and says he's "blessed" the Grammy winner joined him on the track.