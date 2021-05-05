Trump Launches His Own Communications Tool After Social Media Ban

Former President Donald Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram following his comments pertaining to the Capitol Hill riot that took place on Jan. 6.

6.

On May 5, the Facebook Oversight Board reviewed and upheld the decision.

.

Trump's workaround was to create an entirely new platform, 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.'

Trump.'.

Users cannot reply to his posts, but they can like and share his videos and statements on their own social media accounts.

The platform's "About" page includes mission statements and applauds the former president for his time in the White House.

Over the past four years, my administration delivered for Americans of all backgrounds like never before., Via 'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump'.

, Via 'From the Desk of Donald J.

Trump'.

We believe in FREE SPEECH and Fair Elections.

We must ensure fair, honest, transparent, and secure elections going forward – where every LEGAL VOTE counts, Via 'From the Desk of Donald J.

Trump'.

If Trump decides to run for office again in 2024, he'll likely use his new platform to stimulate his supporters