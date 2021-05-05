Mud Bath: Dog splashes around in a pool of mud while on a hike

Isabella takes her dog on a hike with her in the forest.
Her dog sees a pool of mud and decides to roll around in the water.
The dog's entire face and body is covered in brown mud on May 3.
Isabella takes her dog on a hike with her in the forest.
Her dog sees a pool of mud and decides to roll around in the water.
The dog's entire face and body is covered in brown mud on May 3.
Isabella takes her dog on a hike with her in the forest.
Her dog sees a pool of mud and decides to roll around in the water.
The dog's entire face and body is covered in brown mud on May 3.