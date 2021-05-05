Skip to main content
Sunday, May 30, 2021

San Antonio pelted with two inches of hail

Thunderstorms left behind paths of large hail through San Antonio and Boerne on Tuesday (May 4) evening.

A video posted on social media shows 1.5 to 2 inches of hail fell in Boerne, Texas.

