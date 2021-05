Unbelievable footage shows train crashing into 18-wheeler at Texas railroad crossing

An 18-wheeler truck carrying bottled water got stuck on a railroad crossing in Richmond Texas and was crashed into by an oncoming train on Wednesday, May 5.

The crash occurred on the railroad tracks on 2nd Street and South Calhoun Street before noon.

No injuries were reported.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @mstarr126.