Top Designers Boycott Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel's ANGRY Reaction | Swara Bhaskar Happy

A List Celebrity fashion designers announce to boycott Kangana Ranaut post which her sister Rangoli Chandel gave a befitting reply to these designers and threatened them to prove their statement in the court of law.

Actress Swara Bhasker is very happy about it.

Watch the video.