Open Your Eyes Movie

Open Your Eyes Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a rush to complete an overdue screenplay, a writer’s past explodes into the present and his world begins to unravel in Open Your Eyes.

This suspenseful thriller stars Ry Barrett (‘The Heretics’, ‘Still the Water’) and Joanna Saul (‘Limited’, ‘Overlord’) and takes you on a journey equal parts horrific and mysterious.

Open Your Eyes is available on VOD, DVD & Blu-Ray June 1 2021.

In Open Your Eyes, Jason Miller (Ry Barrett) dives head first into his newest screenplay in an attempt to avoid dealing with a traumatic experience.

With his mental state teetering on the edge, he meets Lisa (Joanna Saul), his neighbor from down the hall, and a relationship begins to form.

As he becomes more intrigued with Lisa, Jason continues to burn the midnight oil to finish his script, strange and mysterious things begin to happen, causing him to question everything.

With his mind unravelling and his life spinning out of control, Jason struggles to hold onto the one thing he wants most, hope.

Written and directed by Greg A.

Sager (‘Devil Seed’, ‘Kingdom Come’) Open Your Eyes is a genre-bending blend of thriller, mystery, drama, and horror.

The film was produced by Sager and Gary Elmer, with Elmer also acting as the Director of Photography.

