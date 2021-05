SC to Centre: 'Prepare for 3rd wave, ensure no oxygen panic' | Oneindia News

The Union Home Ministry has sent a four-member team to the state to assess the ground situation in West Bengal amid post poll violence; Supreme Court raps Centre, asks it to ensure better logistics for oxygen supply as third wave is coming; Sourav Ganguly said that a breach in the bio-bubble was highly unlikely and yet the virus has infected IPL players.

This and more news at 2pm.

