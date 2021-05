Palm Beach County students train to be firefighters, first responders

NEW THIS MORNING..

LEARNING TOFIGHT FIRES BEFORE LEAVING HIGHSCHOOL.

PALM BEACH LAKESCOMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL IS HOMETO ONE OF TWO FIRE SCIENCEACADEMIES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY..

GIVING STUDENTS HANDSON TRAINING TO BECOME A FIRSTRESPONDER.

WPTV NEWSCHANNELFIVE'S STEPHANIE SUSSKINDTAKES YOU INSIDE THE PROGRAMFOR A LOOK AT WHAT'S INVOLVEDAND THE MOTIVATION PUSHING ONESTUDENT FORWARD.NATS FOR DEBORAH WARREN..THERE'S NOTHING LIKE SETTINGUP THAT LADDER.

29:18 JUSTSOMETHING ABOUT RAISING IT UP,ITHIGH SCHOOL SENIOR WILL BECOMETHE FIRST TO GRADUATE FROM THESCHOOL'S FIRE SCIENCE ACADEMY.AND SHE HAS SOME EXTRAMOTIVATION PUSHING HERFORWARD.

DEBORAH 11:26:34 IALWAYS WANTED TO BE AFIREFIGHTER.

MY DAD WANTED TOBE ONE BUT HE COULDNCANCER SO I DECIDED TO FINISHOFF FOR HIM BUTT TO DEBORAH26:55 WE USED TO ALWAYS TALKABOUT HOW WE ARE GOING TO HAVETHIS FATHER DAUGHTER THIGOING ON IN THE..

IN THE FIELDBUT SINCE NOW HE CANTO DO IT FOR HIM DEBORAH'SFATHER PASSED AWAY IN 2018..THE SAME YEAR HER HIGH SCHOOLSTARTED A FIREFIGHTER TRAININGPROGRAM.

DEBORAH 27:41 IDIDNANSWER, SO EITHER YOUTO TAKE ME OR YOUTAKE ME, THEREOPTION STUDENTS LEARN THE INSAND OUTS OF WHAT IT TAKES TOBE A FIRST RESPONDER THROUGHTHE FOUR YEAR ACADEMY PROGRAM.NATS INSTRUCTOR INSTRUCTORSLIKE BOYNTON BEACH LIEUTENTANTGREGORY JACKSON MAKE SURE THEYHAVE WHAT IT TAKES.

GREGORY06:02 NO WE DONT TAKE IT EASYON THEM, AND ITS BECAUSE THEREARE CERTAIN EXPECTATIONS THATTHEY HAVE TO MEET SO IF WE ARELIGHT ON THEM, I FEEL WE ARESETTING THEM UP FOR FAILUREWHEN HE'S NOT FIGHTING FIRESHIMSELF..

HE'S TRAINING THENEXT GENERATION TO DO THESAME..

(NATS) GREGORY 06:43 ICAN SAY 100% THEY WILL BEREADY TO GO ON SOMEONETHROUGH A PARTNERSHIP WITHPALM BEACH STATE COLLEGE.GREGORY 04:47 ITPASSION TO WATCH THESEINDIVIDUALS GROW ANDESPECIALLY TO WANT TO BE APART OF THE FIRE SERVICEMICHAEL 12:24:40 THIS IS WHATTHEY COME TO SCHOOL FOR, THISIS WHAT THEYITS NOT YOUR AVERAGE CLASS,ITS HANDS ON, ITS A SKILLMICHAEL MARTINEZ IS THE CHAIROF THE PROGRAM..

HE SAYS ABOUT70 STUDENTS ARE ENROLLED RIGHTNOW..

GIVING THEM A LEG UP ONTHE COMPETITION WHEN THEY GETOUT OF HIGH SCHOOL.

MICHAEL25:16 THIS DEFINITELY GIVESSOME STUDENTS OPTIONS THEY MAYNOT OTHERWISE HAVE FORDEBORAH..

IT'S NOT JUST A JOBOPPORTUNITY..

IT'S A CALLING.GREGORY 07:59 I DONT HAVE AWORD TO SAY ABOUT HOW HAPPY IAM TO WORK WITH THAT YOUNGLADY, SHESPECIAL DEBORAH 31:04 ITSGIVING ME A SENSE OF SECURITYTO KNOW AT THIS POINT IIN MY CAREER, ITHE EXPERIENCE, I CAN START ASSOON AS POSSIBLE WITH AN EXTRASET OF EYES WATCHING HERSUCCEED DEBORAH 31:23 I THINKHE WOULD BE PROUD, JUSTTHINKING ABOUT IT..

STEPHANISUSSKIND WPTV NC 5BECAUSE DEBORAH STARTE