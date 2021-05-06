'Who is safe in Bengal': Javadekar after attack on Union Minister Muraleedharan's convoy

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar questioned the safety of common people in West Bengal after the attack on the convoy of Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan who was visiting Paschim Medinipur after post-poll violence was reported in several parts of the state.

"If a minister's convoy can be attacked, then, who is safe in Bengal?

This is state-sponsored violence.

We condemn violence in Bengal.

Special measures should be taken to bring the culprits to justice," said Union Minister Javadekar.