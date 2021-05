World’s First 'Floating' Sky Pool To Open In London In May

This is the world's first 'floating' sky pool with a glass bottom.

Set to open in London next month, sky pool stretches across a 46ft gap between two blocks of luxury flats.

Located in Nine Elms in south-west London, the transparent pool is 82ft long and is a breath-taking 35 metres above the ground.

Only residents of the building and their guests will be able to use the pool, including the buildings' luxury sky deck which also includes a spa, summer bar and orangery.