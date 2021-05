Two boats collide as tensions over fishing increase

Two boats have collided in the English Channel as the UK and France face off over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Normandy Trader Freight's Chris Le Masurier described tensions as a "real shame", adding French fishermen were only trying to "protect their historic rights".

Report by Alibhaiz.

