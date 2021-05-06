Reasons Why You Should Get Your Second COVID-19 Shot

Reasons Why You Should Get Your Second COVID-19 Shot.

Data reveals that millions of Americans have not returned for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed other experts when he stated recently that "you’re in a tenuous zone if you don’t have the full impact [of both vaccine doses].".

Given the data from our study and other evidence, it does not make sense for people to skip their second dose, Saad B.

Omer, Yale Institute for Global Health Director, via 'The New York Times'.

While a single dose can be effective at preventing infection, experts say that the body undergoes significant changes after the second dose.

The second dose of mRNA vaccines induces a level of virus neutralizing antibodies about 10-fold greater than the first dose, Dr. Paul Offit, University of Pennsylvania Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

Also, the second dose induces cellular immunity, which predicts not only longer protection, but better protection against variant strains, Dr. Paul Offit, University of Pennsylvania Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

When it comes to prevention of deaths through vaccines, the glass is 64 percent full, but wouldn’t you rather have it nearly 100 percent full for such a drastic and irreversible outcome as death?, Saad B.

Omer, Yale Institute for Global Health Director, via 'The New York Times'.

For those who have skipped their second dose, health officials say they can extend the time between doses by up to six weeks, perhaps even longer.

Those who have already had COVID-19 should still get their second shot because the way the body reacts to natural infection varies.

While side effects do seem to be more severe after the second shot, they are an indication of the work your body is doing to make you immune