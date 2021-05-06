9 Facts About Mother's Day

1.

The date changes due to it being held annually on May's second Sunday.

May 9 is the scheduled date for the holiday in 2021.

2.

Ancient Greece was one of the earliest civilizations to honor mothers.

3.

According to Reuters, Mother's Day sees the highest volume of phone calls than any other day of the year.

4.

In 2018, gift totals amounted to $23 billion according to the National Retail Federation.

5.

Greeting cards are the most common gift with 152 million being delivered every year.

6.

The idea was started in 1868 by activist Ann Jarvis, who wanted to bring people together after the Civil War.

7.

1908 was the first year Mother's Day was observed in the U.S. 8.

It became an official federal holiday less than a decade later in 1914.

9.

Mother's Day is celebrated worldwide at different times during the year