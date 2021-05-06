‘Close down everything’: Madhya Pradesh govt extends ‘Janta curfew’ till May 15

Terming coronavirus as a big health crisis before humanity, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the only way to break the chain of transmission and contain COVID-19 cases is for people to "close down everything" till May 15.

Chouhan also announced providing free treatment for COVID-19 for patients from poor financial background, common citizens and middle class population in Madhya Pradesh, an official of the state's public relations department said.

