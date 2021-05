SE Cupp: Gov. Cuomo's Trumpian response a new level of gross

CNN political commentator SE Cupp explains her new op-ed comparing former President Donald Trump and New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo’s response to investigations, specifically a pair of independent investigations into allegations that Gov.

Cuomo sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward several women.

Gov.

Cuomo has not commented about either investigation, except to ask for the public to wait for their conclusions before passing judgment on him.