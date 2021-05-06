Restaurant Offers Aaron Rodgers Free Burgers and Beer for Life To Stay With Packers

There has been much speculation lately that the star quarterback is considering leaving the Packers by way of a trade or even retirement.

This has many Green Bay fans worried, including local restaurant Mr. Brews Taphouse.

But Mr. Brews founder and CEO Steve Day has an offer he's hoping Rodgers can't refuse.

The restaurant is prepared to offer free food and beer for life to Rodgers and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, if he stays.

Seriously, we can’t let Aaron go.

No way, no how.

Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season but he is the face of our beloved franchise, Steve Day, Mr. Brews founder and CEO, via news release.

We can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like.

Come on, Aaron, please stay, Steve Day, Mr. Brews founder and CEO, via news release.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005.

