New Music from Bebe Rexha, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, Van Morrison and More

Grammy Nominee, Bebe Rexha's sophomore record, country trio Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall's collection of 15 songs recorded acoustically in Marfa, TX, Van Morrison's quirky new tunes, Weezer's 15th studio album and Cheat Codes' release of the initial part of their first-ever album -- check out all the new music dropping this week.