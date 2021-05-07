Jason Statham in 'Wrath of Man'

Statham stars in the Guy Ritchie thriller about a mysterious man out to settle a score.
Rick Damigella talked with the cast.
Statham stars in the Guy Ritchie thriller about a mysterious man out to settle a score.
Rick Damigella talked with the cast.
Scott Eastwood praises his "Wrath of Man" co-star Jason Statham and says he's definitely on par with his dad Clint Eastwood when it..
Wrath of Man Red-Band Movie Trailer - Jason Statham - Plot synopsis: A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard..