Legacies S03E12 I Was Made To Love You

Legacies 3x12 "I Was Made To Love You" Season 3 Episode 12 Promo Trailer HD - SUSPICION - Hope's (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicion is piqued after Wade (guest star Elijah B.

Moore) shares some startling news with her.

To uncover the secrets of a mysterious artifact, Alaric (Matthew Davis) must work with an enemy from his past.

After Ethan (Leo Howard) finds himself in harm's way, MG (Quincy Fouse) is forced to make a difficult decision.

Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Ben Levin also star.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (312).

Original airdate 5/13/2021