6th grade girl detained for Idaho school shooting

A sixth-grade girl pulled a handgun from a backpack at her eastern Idaho school on Thursday and opened fire, hitting two fellow students and a member of school staff and inflicting non-life-threatening injuries on them, officials said.

Local police said the girl was later disarmed by a teacher at Rigby Middle School, more than 200 miles east of Boise, and held until authorities arrived.

The girl's name and exact age were not immediately released.

Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin says students were immediately sent home with their parents and that classes would be cancelled the following day.

"We train very frequently with the sheriff and also on our own for situations, I don't think we can ever fully be prepared, but I feel like our staff reacted and our students reacted in the best possible way for the best possible outcome.

We will obviously take time over the next days and weeks to re-evaluate and see where we can continue to improve." Several law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting, which erupted shortly after 9 am local time.

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, Jefferson County prosecutor Mark Taylor said charges against the girl could include three counts of attempted murder.

Medical staff said none of the gunshot wounds were life-threatening.

The school staff member is being treated and released for his injury, while the two students are being kept overnight for observation.

Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a brief statement shortly after the shooting, writing that he was "staying updated on the situation" and thanking school leaders and law enforcement for their efforts.